At a recent wedding occasion, groomsmen sporting army uniforms danced beautifully with the bride

A video capturing this lovely moment went viral and is one of the three clips that set the internet on fire this week

A short lovely clip of a little girl dancing on stage before her teachers during her graduation ceremony also made netizens happy

As we step into the last month of the year 2022, Legit.ng revisits some interesting and heartwarming clips that trended on social media during the week.

In the face of common global challenges, people across races have found joy in short clips of ordinary people shared on the net.

Clips from a little girl's display at her graduation ceremony and that of a young man who stormed UNILAG in a costly Benz make the cut.

1. Groomsmen in army uniform dance with bride at wedding

Some groomsmen sporting army uniforms made a wedding occasion an unforgettable one with their heartwarming display.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, the groomsmen joined the couple who were on the dance floor and produced a fine rhythm with military precision.

Their showcase excited guests as well as netizens who watched the video.

"Na because of this dance I won marry Arewa guy,'' a netizen with the handle @Y'all meet Lee ma said.

2. Man storms UNILAG in CLA Benz worth over N24 million

Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) mobbed a young man who stormed the campus in a costly 2021 CLA 45 AMG Benz valued at N24.7 million.

In a trending clip, police officers tried to control the crowd of amazed students who mobbed the car, making it difficult for its occupant to step out.

Some students could be seen touching the body of the red whip as if trying to confirm their disbelief.

3. Little girl breaks into dance in presence of her teachers at school

A little girl was the cynosure of eyes at her graduation ceremony after she broke into a dance on stage.

The little girl who was getting promoted to Grade 1 was called on stage and she surprised everyone in the video with her dance moves.

Guests at the occasion burst into laughter as the bold girl danced happily with a sweet smile on her face.

Lady frying bean cakes for the past three years celebrates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who has been earning a living frying akara had celebrated her hustle online.

In a short clip, she revealed how she combined schooling with her business and expressed gratitude to God for helping her through it. In her words:

"On 20th November 2019, I started my akara business. I gained admission that same year. It wasn't easy combining both school and business. One day accident happened in my shop but thanks to God I didn't open that day. I was sick.

"At times I overthink cause I felt I wasn't doing enough for myself. At times I feel depressed and cry my eyes out. I kept on pushing no matter the weather condition. No matter how hot the sun is. At times under the rain..."

