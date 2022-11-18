Some men in military uniform joined a bride and groom to dance in a wedding video that has gone viral on TikTok

The amazing video was posted on TikTok by Cosmos Kyei Lincoln and it has elicited exciting reactions from dance lovers

The men are very good dancers and they danced with an amazing precision as they surrounded the man and his bride

A TikTok video has shown how a groom and his bride were treated as a king and a queen by men in military uniforms.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video posted on the platform by Cosmos Kyei Lincoln.

The groom and his beautiful bride dancing with men in military uniform. Photo credit: TikTok/@cosmoskyeilincoln.

Source: UGC

In the short but interesting clip posted on November 13, the bride and the groom were dancing in the middle while the men in military uniform surrounded them.

Video of 'soldiers' dancing at a wedding goes viral on TikTok

The 'soldiers' danced around the bride and groom with military precision, producing a fine rhythm that has excited many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While it is not confirmed if the men in military uniform were soldiers, those in the comment section of the video apparently believe they are.

It is also not known if any of the couple belong to any arm of the military.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@favour Sammy said:

"Imagine say nobody invite you, then you come foll the cake, hmmm. Na only you waka come oo."

@Giftnicky commented:

"Imagine say rice no reach your hand and you begin dey fight."

@Y'all meet Lee ma said:

"Na because of this dance I won marry Arewa guy."

@princesskaddy593 reacted:

"Can't wait to get married to my soldier hubby."

@wealth Silas reacted:

"Imagine the girl's ex show up."

@hrmomodumosuaugus said:

"Something is telling me to switch off the gen."

@michaelsteven665 said:

"Military is sweet."

@user1414213357588 said:

"But how long it takes you guys to practice this dance moves."

Man performs push ups at his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who is a soldier did press ups at his wedding venue.

The man did the rigorous exercise and got many wedding guests shouting in uncontrollable excitement.

His wife watched with joy as she was treated to the military show.

Source: Legit.ng