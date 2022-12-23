Every week, dance videos emerge and go viral on social media. Many of these videos are recorded at weddings where it is traditional for couples and the guestes to show off their dancing skills.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Other times, the dance videos are recorded in markets, schools or wherever fun is happening. In the age of social media where many people are online, it does not take long before such videos start to trend.

The dance showed by the aso-ebi lady, the mango seller and the teacher went viral on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@lordrolshotit, @bellanugloze and @marimar0064.

Source: UGC

This week, many people posted their dance videos on social media but a few of them caught the attention of the public.

Legit.ng takes a look at three dance videos that trended this week.

1. The Aso-Ebi lady who danced at wedding

TikTok was taken by storm when the video of an aso-ebi lady emerged on the platform and massively went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady has been called a good dancer by her admirers. Photo credit: TikTok/@lordrolshotit.

Source: UGC

The lady who was putting on a short aso-ebi gown danced in a very energetic way without minding whose ox is gored.

In the video which got a lot of views, the lady bent down and made good use of her waist. The clip raised questions of morality in people's minds.

2. The mango seller who danced in her shop

Another dancer who made it to this list is a lady who showed off her dancing skills while in her mango shop.

The lady danced so nicely that she went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellanugloze.

Source: UGC

The beautiful lady was on wrapper and leggings while she danced, performing so nicely that TikTokers fell in love with her.

A lot of TikTokers even professed undying love for her as they asked where she is located so that they can come and buy mangoes. She was praised too for being happy with her business.

3. The teacher who danced with her pupils

One other interesting dance video that went viral within the week is that of a teacher who taught her pupils how to dance.

The teacher taught her pupils how to dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@marimar0064.

Source: UGC

The lady gathered the children in the classroom and showed them how to dance to Cough by Kizz Daniel.

The kids responded positively and mimmicked the way the teacher moved her body. A lot of people admired the teacher and her closeness to the children.

Lady dances in joy as she graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a lady danced to celebrate her graduation from the university.

It was a short dance and she performed it immediately she finished her final examinations.

A lot of people who saw her celebration video rejoiced with her greatly.

Source: Legit.ng