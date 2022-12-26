A Nigerian lady could not hide her love for her younger sister after offering her smartphone as collateral for her sister's debt at a supermarket

In the hilarious video, her sister had pranked her about breaking a bottle of wine at a supermarket and she had no money to pay for it

Many people on social reacted adorably as the lady rushed down to the supermarket to bail her sister unprepared

A Nigerian lady has become the topic of discussion on TikTok after she was seen showing her little sister an adorable love viral video.

In the viral video posted on December 24, the lady was captured offering her phone as collateral after her little sister pranked her that she broke a bottle at a supermarket.

Nigerian Lady Offers Phone as Collateral After Getting Pranked by Her Little Sister /Source: TikTok Credit:@everythingsophwealth

She came unprepared

Knowing that her little sister have no money to pay for the debt incurred, she rushed down immediately to the supermarket to offer her smartphone as collateral.

In the video, the was seen saying she came unprepared as she had to pend her plans of bathing to bail her sister.

A very kind heart

The video has since gone viral and has attracted the admiration of many people on social media. Many of them said the lady has got a very kind heart for her little sister.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"Abeg makes she adopt me as her younger sister, her heart is awesome."

@cyrin said:

"you gat a golden heart sister, dont joke with her."

NurishDefirst207 said:

"Big sisters are always the best ooo me I dey prank my sister collect money ."

Prince said:

"And you dey run what if you come break something actually the prank go turn to reality lol ."

Mrs Aichinede said:

"Your sis no Sabi shout if na me I go shout for my siblings ehn say I no dey pay come still pay last, i no get choice I love them."

