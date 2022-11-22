A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her story as she celebrates three years since she started frying akara

In a video posted on Instagram, she revealed how she has been hustling and combining school with business

Social media users have showered praise on her for her dedication and determination to succeed against all odds

A beautiful lady who sells akara (bean cake) has inspired netizens with her life story.

In a short clip, she revealed how she combined schooling with her business and expressed gratitude to God for helping her through it.

Lady celebrates 3 years of selling akara Photo Credit: @datswatzup

Source: UGC

In her words:

"On 20th November 2019, I started my akara business. I gained admission that same year. It wasn't easy combining both school and business. One day accident happened in my shop but thanks to God I didn't open that day. I was sick.

"At times I overthink cause I felt I wasn't doing enough for myself. At times I feel depressed and cry my eyes out. I kept on pushing no matter the weather condition. No matter how hot the sun is. At times under the rain.

"I continued my business with so much happiness. I started glowing. I never regretted making this fruitful decision for one day. Now I am currently in 300 level. Just one year left for me. Happy 3 years anniversary to me. Today makes it 3 years I started frying akara."

Netizens applaud akara seller

Oluwaseungreatness said:

"Go girl. God will bless your hustle and send you a good support system in Jesus name."

Cullinan_vintage_lifestyle wrote:

"Go strong entrepreneur! This right here lifted me, there are still decent girls."

Miszchakkie wrote:

"Nahh! God will definitely crown your efforts with success. Keep at it."

Lauryella commented:

"These are the kind of ladies that truly deserve support."

Ebunoluwalolami added:

"I love roadside akara o. Where be your shop abeg make I kon patronize you. God bless your hustle."

Watch the video below:

Beautiful lady fixes Pop ceiling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Okeke Stephanie, a strong Nigerian lady from Delta state, fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling for a living. Stephanie said she threaded the career path despite facing criticisms at her early beginnings for doing a "man's job".

According to Stephanie, her father and aunty were not happy with her choice of job. They asked her to do something else while noting that fixing the POP ceiling is not a woman's job. Stephanie continued learning the job till she became a professional.

According to her, the people who criticised her are now proud of her. Although the job makes her look untidy, Stephanie maintained that it doesn't stop her from looking good when necessary. The young lady lamented bitterly that some people see her and assume she cannot do the job because she is a woman.

Source: Legit.ng