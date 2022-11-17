A young man has cried out online after his housekeeper quit her job because of another strange offer

The Twitter user identified as Yomi Kazeem said someone had promised his house girl a job in Egypt

However, he feels scared for her because she has not even been able to verify the details of the job before jumping on it

A Nigerian man, Yomi Kazeem, has expressed concern over his housekeeper who recently quit her job.

Yomi said the young lady opened up to him about being promised a 'good job' in Egypt.

Man worried over house help Photo Credit: @Jasmin Merdan, Hill street

Source: UGC

However, despite being unable to verify the details of the job or what she would be doing in Egypt, the lady is still determined to live.

Yomi feels scared for her

Yomi said he feels bothered about her safety since none of them has been able to determine what the job entails.

"Our housekeeper just quit. Someone promised her a "good job" in Egypt. She has no idea what the job is, or who the employer is.

"My wife & I tried to verify the details. She refused. Her pastor says it's a gift from God. She leaves on Friday. It's hard not to feel scared for her", he said.

Social media reactions

Fatai said:

"Of all the Arab countries I know Egypt is the best. Very accommodating and highly civilized. You don't compare Egypt with other Arabs in terms of being cultured. I know a number of Nigerians working there as househelps and teachers and they're doing well."

Tayo Aina commented:

"From what I have seen so far, Egypt is not child’s play oh. I’m sure Nigeria will be way better to live than Egypt."

Olori Isioma reacted:

"Omo! Mine quit to marry a Cameroonian nurse living in Ukraine who she had just met. Still don't know where she is to this day. War in Ukraine and war against English speakers in Cameroon. I warned her. Her pastor said the man was her ordained husband- a gift from God."

Emmaculate added:

"Pastor happy for her kòs she will be sending foreign currency.. But Egypt of all country to work as what? May God have mercy on these young girls that wanna belong but have nothing doing but themselves to blame."

Eze Hillary added:

"The lure of traveling abroad is too tempting for most Nigerians they will rather be slave their than free men in our country. She will learn."

Lady gets N100k salary job in Libya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a well-spoken Nigerian lady has gone online to tackle a person who wondered how graduates are leaving Nigeria to go and do menial jobs in Libya. In a video, she said that graduates also need money to make their lives go well.

She revealed that she was being paid a miserly N25,000 per month as a teacher back home. The lady switched to Queen's English to show that she is indeed a graduate. According to her, she wrote enormous lesson notes before she even got her pittance salary.

That was not all, she revealed that for N25,000, she would have to teach from JSS 1 to SS3, making the job even more burdensome. She stated that she would rather take a "dirty" job than a "clean" one that pays way less.

Source: Legit.ng