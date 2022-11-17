An excited Nigerian lady has expressed her joy online after seeing snow for the first time in her life

The happy lady shared a video of the moment on Twitter and mixed reactions trailed the video as it went viral

While some people criticized her for making a fuss about it, others joined her in the celebration

A Nigerian lady, Precious Kolawole, was overjoyed as she witnessed the sight of snow for the first time in Canada.

A video showed the ecstatic lady screaming happily as snow fell on the roof of different buildings in the country.

Nigerian lady sees snow for the first time Photo Credit: Precious Kolawole

Source: UGC

She shared a clip of her view from the top of a building which she described as 'heaven on Earth.'

"I cannot contain my excitement. I saw snow for the first time today. Is this heaven? Heaven on Earth?", she said.

Social media reactions

Shutterbuoy said:

"Y’all need to stop acting like this fr it’s sickening."

IamRiddy commented:

"He'll yeah! First snow of the year dropped today in Montréal, I was dam nervous and pissed like, I have to deal with this nonsense for another 5 months!"

Ogbeni JayBee reacted:

"It looks like you loved it. It appears you live in a condo. You can better experience the season living in a house with a yard. Just that with living in a house you might have a rethink after a few snowstorms, clearing your driveway, and spending more time dressing up."

Michael reacted:

"This is in no way to dampen her excitement as she has every right to be as every other human being. But if Africa was a place to live and the leaders actually cared about the people they govern, then perhaps she wouldn’t be so excited in a foreign land during such cold season."

Remi Omololu added:

"Snow way go still shoe u pepper, wey u go still wish u never had to deal with. Brace up girl, it’s nothing to be excited about."

