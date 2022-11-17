A beautiful little girl who hawks oranges in the streets has revealed that she and her mother was abandoned by her father

The girl was approached by a kind man who wishes to help her and she told the story of how her mother also sells orange

After hearing the touching story, the man gave her a gift of N5,000 and promised to trace her family so as to also help her mother

A TikTok man has given a gift of N5,000 to a beautiful little girl who hawks oranges in the streets.

The girl named Faith is 15-years-old and she said her father abandoned her and her mother and doesn't want to be with them.

Faith says her father abandoned her. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_identified.

Source: UGC

Questioned further, Faith said she and her mother sells oranges so as to survive and to make ends meet.

Will locate her mother and help her

According tot the man who posted the video on TikTok, he will trace the girl's family in other to also help her mother.

The little girl was so happy when the gift of N5,000 reached her hand as she promised to let her mother know about it.

He wrote in the video:

"Abandoned by her father and now hawking oranges at age 15 just to make ends meat. We have just identified with faith we would identify with her mother soon."

The short video posted by Mr Identified got many TikTokers emotional.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Jessy_derajay said:

"So innocent. God abegg ooo."

@ezinnendee reacted:

"Oh God please help the poor."

@Knocky68Diana said:

"The look on her little face was priceless..Thank you."

@Sirgee01 said:

"This is not staged. It’s real. Oh God I want to be doing this but not on camera. I know I will be rewarded openly if I do it secretly. God hear me."

@kaaya sophie said:

"Very beautiful girl and so humble. Thanks sir."

Source: Legit.ng