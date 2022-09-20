A female Nigerian graduate who travelled to Libya to become a cleaner said that she was being paid N25,000 as a teacher back home

The lady said she is proud of her cleaner job that pays N100,000 monthly than the way she was slaving away in Nigeria

Many people who reacted to her video said they love the way she is proud of her job abroad and hustling hard

A well-spoken Nigerian lady has gone online to tackle a person who wondered how graduates are leaving Nigeria to go and do menial jobs in Libya.

In a video, she said that graduates also need money to make their lives go well. She revealed that she was being paid a miserly N25,000 per month as a teacher back home.

The lady said her present salary is enough to take care of her family. Photo source: TikTok/@bintsirajj

Source: UGC

I was teaching from JSS 1 to SS 3

The lady switched to Queen's English to show that she is indeed a graduate. According to her, she wrote enormous lesson notes before she even got her pittance salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

That was not all, she revealed that for N25,000, she would have to teach from JSS 1 to SS3, making the job even more burdensome. She stated that she would rather take a "dirty" job than a "clean" one that pays way less.

In her words:

"Do you know how tiring that is?.... Do you know how many lesson notes I am going to be writing before the end of the month?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Toyah x said:

"Proud of you, it’s legit and clean money and I am happy you’re not ashamed of what you do. With time God will open bigger and better doors for you."

Abdul wahab said:

"Just love the way you put your words ma’am, best in Yoruba, best in English and best in Arabic, all for you only sis."

Dav pat said:

"Omo ur English Dey carry me trabaye."

Olubanjo Adigun said:

"Well said my dear sister. God bless you my dear sister. May Almighty God bless your hustle.. it is well with you."

Lady travels abroad to make money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the TikTok handle @shaheedah_cee went online to share how she and her mother survived following the death of her father.

The lady said that her mum's in-law kicked her out following her husband's demise, and she had to drop out of school and become a maid at the age of 14.

The lady got a job in Dubai and relocated. Determined to make her mother's life comfortable, she saved up all her salaries abroad and built the woman a house.

Source: Legit.ng