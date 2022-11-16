A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her opinion about cheating husbands

According to the woman, she has no problem being with a man who cheats on her as long as he's wealthy

The young woman who claims to be married for 20 years said she would only be pissed if her cheating husband was poor

A Nigerian woman says she doesn't mind being with a cheating husband who's filthy rich.

She revealed this after being asked by an interviewer about what her reaction would be if she finds out her husband slept with her sister.

Woman says her rich husband is free to cheat Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

The woman boldly made it clear that it won't be a problem if the man in question is rich. However, if he isn't, she would make sure to end his life.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"It depends if the man has money and can still take care of me and take care of my sister. But if to say e get money dey do am, e got carry all my sister, even my mother, na im money e dey chop.

"But if the man doesn’t have anything and is doing that kind of life, I can’t be carrying that burden. As in, which means he’s using the money we’re supposed to gather for our children for another woman, then I’ll divorce him shaperly. I go even give am otapiapia make e die."

Social media users react

Kingg_sheddie said:

"This shows need for women to work hard for their own money, it gives you some respect and raises your standard & value in any relationship, imagine settling for less because you can’t afford to take care of basic needs and wouldn’t want to loose someone that would. Ladies, MÕNEY IS UNISEX!"

Iamkingdinero2 stated:

"In other words, just get money TOTO go surplus lol ask OONI , he go tell you."

Only1_ednariches commented:

"God abeg oh, the love of money. So sad. So when a man is rich he’s free to do whatever pleases him?"

Watch the video below:

Lady forgives husband who slept with her sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has stated that she found out that women will easily forgive their husbands for cheating.

The lady with the handle @Ada_nnempi shared this discovery as she narrated on Twitter what a lady did after catching her younger sister and husband having sexual intercourse. She said the married woman who was cheated on vowed never to have anything to do with her younger sister in this life.

However, she forgave her husband who also committed the act and still lives with him. @Ada_nnempi said the wife involved actually shared the incident with her.

The tweep stated that she felt bad for the lady and her younger sister.

Source: Legit.ng