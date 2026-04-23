A Nigerian lady shared her experience on social media after digging up the floor of her shop one day

In a video, she showed what she found inside the hole and expressed gratitude to God for saving her from harm

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok took turns sharing their similar experiences in the comments

A business owner in Nigeria left many people shocked after she made an unexpected discovery beneath the floor of her premises.

She operated her business from that particular location for two years without observing anything unusual until she decided to excavate part of the ground one day.

Businesswoman finds something strange buried underneath her shop. Photo credit: @kashee'shair995/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Business owner finds calabash buried in shop

The woman, known on TikTok as kashee's hair995, uploaded a clip showing the object she uncovered during the process.

She revealed that the discovery was a calabash hidden under the shop floor.

In her caption, she gave deep gratitude to God for protecting her from danger and emphasised the importance of prayer.

She noted that her survival after the discovery reinforced her belief in God's intervention and encouraged others to remain prayerful.

In her words:

"Life did not end when I found calabash inside my store. Mind you we have been in the store for two years and we didn't notice. In conclusion just pray. What God cannot do does not exist."

Businesswoman cries out after discovering what was buried inside her shop. Photo credit: @kashee'shair995/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as business owner finds calabash

The TikTok clip attracted attention from viewers on the platform. Many people reacted by recounting incidents they had encountered in their own lives or workplaces.

@yinku’s:I saw the same for my shop and add my own join beside ham."

@KrystalbeautyCollections said:

"If dey use it for evil u wldn't stay a week before u run for ur life a whole 2 years."

@oyizavariety said:

"I didn’t pick mine when packing out of my shop, the dry cleaner that rent the place just Dey on gen 24/7 Dey press cloth."

@olaolu62528 commented:

"If this thing go still work out pleas me help me send it to Ilorin so I can put it to my shop as you don’t no the value."

@big_dara29 said:

"It’s not evil oh , my mom self did same for me for my shop, nd I Dey sell well well . I think it’s for fortune."

@Fimzylala added:

"Sha no dash it out werey first see if your business sales will increase without that level or if sales go reduce before you dash it out o."

@orente said:

"It may be something to make sale for the one that put,but no for other because every dark thing have repercussion because it give and take,you people should think if it that good why did person way put am no remove am when he or she is going."

See the post below:

Lady uses calabash as Piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had been saving money inside a small calabash decided that it was time for her to break it and access the funds.

The lady brought out the calabash and broke it in the presence of some family members, but what she saw left her in tears.

Source: Legit.ng