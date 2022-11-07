A Nigerian evangelist who preaches in motor parks has rejected an offering given to him by a lady he preached to

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 6, the man vehemently refused to take the N30 brandished at him

TikTok users have swiftly reacted to the video with many of them insisting that money should not be the aim of preaching

A Nigerian preacher who plies his evangelism in motor parks has rejected an offering made by a young lady.

In a video posted on Sunday, November 6 by @youngdrsmilecfr, the preacher was seen refusing to touch the money.

The Nigerian motor park preacher insisted the N30 offering was not a worthy offering. Photo credit: TikTok/@youngdrsmilecfr.

The young lady who made the offering after receiving words from the preacher said she only had N30.

The preacher was however vehement, insisting that such offering was too small to be given at all.

Talking to the lady from the window of the bus, the man of God completely refused to accept such amount as a worthy offering.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has sparked reactions as a lot of TikTok users rushed to the comment section to bare their minds. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Maci Macatti said:

"Pastor don reject am o. God reject Esau own for Bible o."

@daniel commented:

"Benin pastors."

@sawftdallas said:

"All this preachers for Ramat."

@sharp reacted:

"Pastor? Which men of God? She owe you?"

@TRENDY said:

"The man looks familiar sha. Warri to agbarho abi?"

@Profit Alignment commented:

"This no go pass Warri pastor."

@Lopez said:

"Auchi park to Benin."

@victorekwe said:

"As a planet I think we’re going too far."

@user4108152237086 reacted:

"No be pastor be this."

@bigsammy771 reacted:

"Bur you for really use #30 buy iPod if you are not looking down on the man it's better you don't give at all."

