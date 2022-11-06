A Nigerian man has posted an interesting song on TikTok and the lyrics has caught the attention of many people

Posted on October 10, the video shows the man named Determination on a wheelchair as he sang uniquely in Igbo language

Numerous TikTok celebrities have fallen in love with the lyrics of the song as the video has garnered over 469,000 likes and close to 11,000 shares

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikTok video which has been shared close to 11,000 times has shown a Nigerian man dishing out interesting lyrics while sitting on a wheelchair.

The interesting clip was posted by a man named Determination who has established himself on the platform as a talented singer.

The lyrics of the sweet song dropped on TikTok by Determination has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@determination001.

Source: UGC

The short lyrics which were rendered in Igbo appears to be a part of a longer song which Determination says is on the way.

When translated, the Igbo song means "My sibling will carry me on the back."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other TikTok stars have stormed the comment section of the video to commend Determination for his efforts.

Others who did not understand the language asked to be told the meaning in the comments, confessing that they were attracted by the interesting notes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@malvin kapfudza said:

"Bro hitting dem notes no caaaaap."

@FantasyBae commented:

I don't know what he saying but I like it."

@Mark Simmons said:

"It’s crazy how something this simple can impact so much. Like sister Nancy’s bam bam. And it’s remembered forever."

@Ayo & Teo said:

"The melody is insane."

@Steph commented:

"He's speaking Igbo and saying that his sibling will carry him on their back."

@Etienoabasi Udosen said:

"I love the beat. I don't understand Igbo but your lyrics will be dope."

@chikagoboy said:

"Put a mark on this tune before it gets stolen, this is not an ordinary melody, it's spiritual."

Man with funny lip movement goes viral on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man went viral on TikTok after dropping a single video.

The man moved his lips in a funny way in the video, making a lot of people to laugh.

Many people said they envied the elderly man because of his instant success on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng