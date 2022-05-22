The General Overseer of the Omega Power, OPM, Port Harcourt has revealed that he gave a plot of land each to his 46 domestic staff

A popular cleric, Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM has said he donated 46 parcels of land to his 46 domestic staff.

The man of God whose church is based in Port Harcourt said he made the donation from proceeds of tithes and offerings in his church.

OPM pastor Gift Chinyere said the plots of land are proceeds of tithes and offerings. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Source: Facebook

Plots of land currently worth N6m each

In a Facebook post, he said a parcel of land in the location is currently worth N6m each, a revelation that wowed many people.

According to the pastor, he recently paid a visit to the donated parcels to see the progress the beneficiaries are making in their building projects.

The OPM GO said he was impressed with what he saw. He said on Facebook:

One day I decided to give all 46 domestic staffs in my house one plot of land each.

"Currently land is going for 6 million Naira per plot there. So my cooks, cleaners, security guards, drivers etc all got one plot of land each. And I decided to visit there land to see how far they have gone. Too excited with what I saw. Powered through tithes and offerings in OPM Church."

Facebook users react

John Okechukwu said:

"Keep up the good work! Heaven will keep Blessing you sir."

Effiong Nsisong commented:

"That's so awesome!! More grace to you Daddy."

Jasika Aniekan reacted:

"Thank u Daddy for ur unique difference. You are God's favorite. God is over happy with OPM."

OPM donates house to Deborah Samuel's family

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere gave a life lifeline to the family of slain Deborah Samuel.

Deborah was murdered at the Shehu Shagari College Education, Sokoto state for alleged blasphemy.

The parents and the family are to relocate to Port Harcourt from Niger State where they will be offered a house and other goodies.

Source: Legit.ng