A Nigerian lady recently welcomed a suitor who came to her family house to seek her hand in marriage

Unfortunately, the lady was not impressed with her suitor's shoe and she shared a video of it on TikTok

Reacting to the clip that she shared, some social media users slammed her while others found it hilarious

A young Nigerian lady identified as @black.teenah has shared a funny video of her suitor's shoes.

Apparently, the young man had arrived at her family house to seek her hand in marriage.

Lady shades suitor who wore torn shoes Photo Credit: @black.teenah/TikTok

Source: UGC

He took off his shoes at the entrance of their house and Teenah was impressed after sighting the shoe.

She filmed it and shared the video on TikTok while throwing shades at the young man who was eager to marry her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"See wetin who come ask for my hand in marriage wear. Shey you dey whine me ni", she said.

Social media reactions

@ifeakajay said:

"If you Bury an for ground, The thing go turn fertilizer."

@gloglit stated:

"I forbid this one for you oooooo."

@amawendell reacted:

"The Prince pretended to be an okada driver to find his princess."

@princessamira250 wrote:

"I think he is rich. he just disguised himself trying to find true love pls don’t miss this opportunity just accept."

@ritajonas6 stated:

"Maybe he's a prince in disguise. I no know Sha na wetin I dey see for Nigeria movies o."

@perryprechz advised:

"You fit marry him oo money is not everything. maybe him get money in disguise."

@user3529678170255 added:

"I don't like violent people like you."

Watch the video below:

Lady slaps man who proposed to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man's surprise proposal move ended on a sad footing as his woman turned down the marriage request not just with words but brutal actions.

A Twitter user @EazyKel_ who shared a footage of the failed proposal on social media knocked the man for making his marriage proposal in public. Upon seeing the man on one knee and the proposal cake on the table where she sat, the lady immediately stood up and landed a slap on the man's right cheek as she enquired why he was there.

Despite efforts by people present to calm the lady down, she got infuriated the more and proceeded to give the kneeling man a second slap. She then bathed him with the cake, completely messing up his suit in the process. The man surprisingly remained on his knee while the lady's 'attacks' lasted.

Source: Legit.ng