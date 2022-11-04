There seems to be a japa fever that has gripped Nigerians. Many youths are either looking for a way to escape or are already on their way out.

Just this week, Comptroller of Immigration in Enugu state, Joachim Olumba, lamented the rate at which Nigerians are leaving the country in droves. He said the trend is worrisome.

Many Nigerians are moving abroad recently in search of greener pastures. Photo credit: Prostock-Studio and Izusek.

Source: Getty Images

Yet, though it looks like the best option for some, it is not always as sweet. Not everyone who relocated abroad has made it. There have been reported cases of people getting frustrated and regretting it after relocation.

However, there are greater chances of making it abroad if one is skilled. Relocating without skills could be disappointing.

In this article, Legit.ng lists a few skills that could help you become successful and to pay bills abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Hair-styling/Barbing

Hair-styling has been recognised as one of the skills that pays well abroad. Many Nigerians who live abroad have shared stories of how expensive it is to get a haircut or a hairdo.

For instance, a lady recently posted a video of a hair she made for N99,000 in the USA.

While it was not confirmed if the lady was saying the truth, a simple price check for getting a braid in USA shows that it costs somewhere between N32,000 and N197,000.

Getting a haircut could cost as much as N17,000 to N26,000. This means that a skilled barber or a hairstylist who relocates to the USA, for instance, could be in for good business.

2. Skilled artisan

As a Nigerian youth seeking to relocate abroad, you will do well to learn artisanal skills such as plumbing, electric technician, carpentry, interior decoration and painting.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, a Nigerian man living in the UK, recently revealed how much people with such skills could earn over there.

According to Adelodun, people with such lucrative artisanal skills could earn as much as N1.9 million per month.

He said in a viral tweet:

"I have read threads about UK salaries and all I can say with empirical evidence is that there is money in UK construction.

"If you are willing to work hard and gain experience. Experienced carpenters/electricians/plumbers/bricklayers are on like £20/hr b4 tax. That's £4,000 a month!"

3. ICT skills

ICT ranks high among the skills that could pay people well abroad. One good thing about ICT skills is that those who possess it are able to combine it with their regular jobs in some cases.

Some of the most in demand tech skills you can learn in 2022 include data science, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, augmented reality and more.

However, some of these tech skills are advanced and require a long period of training to master them.

The bottom line

It is important to plan well before relocating abroad. Apart from having a game plan, possessing a useful skill could be the difference between success and failure.

Nigerian man becomes a farm worker in Europe

In a similar story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man became a farm worker when he got to Europe.

A viral video showed the young man working inside a large farm.

Nigerians back home reacted to the video by saying he would be well paid.

Source: Legit.ng