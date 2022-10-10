A young man living abroad has opened up about how much one can earn working as an artisan in the UK

According to the man named Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, it is possible to earn about N1.9 million per month

He said such a salary is possible if one works as a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or bricklayer and gets paid about N9,500 per hour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man living in the UK has said it is possible to earn N1.9 million per month over there.

According to the man named Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, such salaries can be earned by plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and bricklayers.

Adelodun said artisans such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters are paid about N9500 per hour. Photo credit: Twitter/@taadelodun and Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

On how he arrived at the big pay, Adelodun said there is money in the UK if one can work hard and gain the required experience.

He said artisans such as the one mentioned earn 20 pounds per hour, an equivalent of about N9,500.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

There's money in the UK

He said in the now-viral tweet:

"I have read threads about UK salaries and all I can say with empirical evidence is that there is money in UK construction.

"If you are willing to work hard and gain experience. Experienced carpenters/electricians/plumbers/bricklayers are on like £20/hr b4 tax. That's £4,000 a month!"

He said it could be better to earn money getting dirty instead of wearing big suits in big offices in the UK.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Adelodun

@Oddosman said:

"I am a bricklayer, money to japa is about 2 to 4m. Hmmmm! Well. Help me God."

@AluyoCollins commented:

"'Before tax'. Very important. What will be left after tax??? What about rent, loans, Children school fees etc? Not easy."

@OmoMudah asked:

"I'm a plumber, how do I get a plumbing job in the UK."

@majeispainful said:

"What am I doing in Nigeria with this my technical knowledge in Electrical UPS Power."

Nigerian man becomes a farm worker in Europe

In a similar story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man became a farm worker when he got to Europe.

A viral video showed the young man working inside a large farm.

Nigerians back home reacted to the video by saying he would be well paid.

Source: Legit.ng