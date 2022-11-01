Nigerian singer Slimcase could not believe that some of his colleagues as well as other Nigerians have moved on despite Davido's loss

Slimcase noted that truly people put up posts to sympathize with OBO, but they should have at least lived the rest of the day in sobriety

He also used late BBN star Rico who passed away recently as an example, seeing as some of his friends were seen turning up after his candlelight service

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi dealt a hard blow on everyone, and some people are still in denial.

Celebrities, as well as other Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the tragic news as well as send words of comfort to Davido, Chioma, and the rest of their family.

Slimcase calls out colleagues in video Photo credit: @iam_slimcase/@davido

Nigerian singer Slimcase, during his live session could not believe that despite how tragic the news is, some of his colleagues have moved on to normal business.

He continued by saying that Davido is a legend in the industry, and it would not have been too much if the rest of the day after the news broke was left to mourn Ifeanyi.

Asking if that is how he would be quickly forgotten too, Slimcase also made reference to the fact that some BBNaija stars were seen partying shortly after a candlelight service for their colleague Rico Swavey.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Slimcase's video

Celebrities react to Ifeanyi's death

Davido is well-loved both at home and abroad, and the love has been extended to all his beautiful children, including the late Ifeanyi.

Comedian AY, on his page, expressed how unfair and tragic the death of a child is to anyone.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she was hoping the news would be fake just like many people. The actress is also devastated and sad and feels especially for Chioma who birthed Ifeanyi.

