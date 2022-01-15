A Nigerian man who left his job and travelled to Canada in search of greener pastures is reportedly regretting the decision

The story has been told of how the Nigerian left a job that paid him N350k per month, but he is now planning to return because things didn't go quite as planned

However, some Nigerians are not impressed as they say the man's story won't discourage them from seeking greener pastures abroad

Some Nigerians on social media are not impressed by the story of a man who is said to be facing hardship in Canada, and who is set to return.

They are of the view that the man's story is just one out of a hundred and that he may not have planned well before travelling, hence his failure to hit a breakthrough.

Nigerian and Canadian flags. Photo credit: JGI/Tom Gril and ©dragomirescu

Source: Getty Images

The story generates attention across social media platforms

When the story was first shared by Twitter user @tweetoracle, it generated a lot of attention. Narrating the story, he said in the tweet:

"I have a friend who was earning N350K in his job here in Nigeria and he left it all to journey abroad. Two years on, he keeps complaining with bitterness what a mistake that has been and how not easy life is abroad. He is planning to come back this year for good. Have a plan!"

But the story was quickly disputed by some Twitter users who think differently. One of the replies by @flawed_entity questioned the veracity of the story:

"Which abroad? Maybe it's the Akure own because my sister left for Canada 2 months ago to study, she is working as a waitress. If you know how much money she sends to us, to be waiter go dey hungry you self."

One other reply on Twitter by @kaderkingpin91 is of the view that the man shouldn't have left his job in Nigeria if he wasn't sure of better pay abroad:

"350k monthly and still not satisfied? Well, the needs of people differ sha. Left to me, if not that I’m sure of a better pay where I’m going, I can’t leave my well-paid job for a doubtful place."

The same amount of enthusiasm followed the story when it was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja. A comment on the story on Instagram by @iam_themmyy said not everyone would make it abroad:

"Truth is, no be everybody go make am for abroad. What works for A might not work for B."

One rather funny reply told the man in question to return and create space for others to go. @lulusmooth replied:

"Come back so another person can go and try luck."

Leaving the country changed my life, Nigerian man says

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who has succeeded in Canada has said that leaving Nigeria changed his life positively.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi says he left Nigeria with just N16,000 in his bank account. After winning a scholarship from the Korean Government, he left Nigeria to start afresh abroad.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi now lives in Canada where he works with the University of British Columbia.

