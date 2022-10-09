A young lady has stirred reactions after she took to social media to show off the hair she made in USA for N99,000

She showed off the braids in a short video that has gone viral and attracted attention on various social media platforms

While some people said the hair is cheap at that price, others said she might be exaggerating the whole thing

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to a video of a Kenyan lady who said she maid her hair with N99,000 in USA.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @chuchubiar, she paid $230, an equivalent of about N99,000 for the braids to be done.

Chuchu, a Kenyan lady cried out that the hair she made in USA is too expensive at N99,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@chuchubiar.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some said the hair is too expensive while others say it is worth it.

America is too expensive

Most people collectively agree that it is pretty expensive to make hair abroad.

Chuchu said in while posting the video:

"Take me back to Kenya because this money can do my hair, buy me pair of shoes, do my nails and few clothes. America is too expensive!! But I'm happy I spend it on myself for once!"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@mirabel_aduba said:

"Is not bad but over priced. Wetin they go use 2k run for you my side. With attach 6k."

@lingeriebytemmy commented:

"Till you all stop converting dollar into Naira. If you’re earning in dollars stop converting abeg."

@pwesshy22_ said:

"You better no lose the hair make e carry you go heaven."

@thefitikomgirl commented:

"It’s not overpriced. You cannot pay $30 for braids here. Do you know how much rent for a salon space is? It’s proved according to the cost of living. If you can’t pay, you can always learn how to DIY from YouTube."

@damiilaaree reacted:

"Ain’t even gonna lie .. and this to the females, if you wanna move abroad , just learn how to make braid hair .. it’s a money ritual!! You gonna make atleast 100bucks per head just in your living room."

@saycheesecakesnigeria said:

"Is she flaunting the hair (cos it's actually very nicely done) or is she complaining about the price? Which one?"

@mz__chisom commented:

"This braids is actually very cheap for 230 dollars here in Dallas."

@gatsegwasi said:

"Making your hair as a lady abroad is one of the most expensive you can ever think of. I always advise people to learn hair making before relocating."

@mirabel_chizitere said:

"The hair is not even fine. I better perfect my braiding skills before I leave this country."

@db_naturals_ commented:

"If you make hair well you’ll make so much money abroad."

