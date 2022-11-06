A brilliant Nigerian tailor has shown off the different styles of gowns her students made for their practical

The apprentices who were 15 in all walked as models on a runway as they presented what they have done

Many people in the comment section struggled for choices because all the styles turned out so well

A Nigerian tailor, @glam_stitches0, has got many people talking on social media after she shared a video of what her apprentices came up with after she gave them a sewing practical.

The students modelled their differently styled dresses after they were done. In the video, she was able to show 15 of them as they presented their works. It was like a mini runway.

Many people said that they do not even know what to pick. Photo source: TikTok/@glam_stitches0

Source: UGC

Nigerian anakara gown ideas

Apart from being good tailors, the apprentices used their amazing physiques to demonstrate their skills in a beautiful way.

In the comment section, people picked the styles they loved, with some going for number 7 and 5.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Itz Mhiz Bettygold said:

"All the student just get shape shuuu u da select them."

Clementina said:

"2,5 and 7 for me."

Chiamanda Obiaso miracle said:

"Nothing pass handwork, all lady should have handwork or open business."

MALLORY said:

"I love num 7&11."

RichesBenedict said:

"7,11,14 and 15 na get swag d rest b lyk who come from village."

Sylvia said:

"You girls are better than some madam .. they all did well."

Hanie said:

"7 is beautiful."

Aesthetic_whitney said:

"Where is your shop located at? I have a wedding to attend next month."

Source: Legit.ng