A Nigerian woman identified as Amanda Azubuike has been decorated as a Brigadier General of the United States Army

Amanda's decoration happened recently at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, United States of America

Reports gathered that Azubuike joined the US Army in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, has become a Brigadier General of the United States Army. Azubuike was promoted from a Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

According to The Cable, Azubuike was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents. She subsequently joined the US Army in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

Sharing his opinion about Azubuike, US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, made it clear that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike's journey in the US Army

Azubuike started her career in the Aviation sector. She stayed for 11 years in the industry before pursuing her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer, PUNCH reports.

She currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command after earlier serving as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Azubuike was also Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After getting decorated, Azubuike said her late parents would have been so proud of her if they were still alive.

"Both my parents passed away within the last six years. This would have been a very proud moment for them. But I want to acknowledge my family members who were able to travel to come and be here with me today", she said.

Social media reactions

Chigozieaninwede said:

"Imagine if this girl was born in Nigeria, Nigeria would have killed the destine God had given her."

Ovans_fashion stated:

"Because she is making good name for herself, Nigeria remember her. Nigeria kills dream. Why other countries help Nigerians that live in their country achieve their dreams."

Demo_krats commented:

"She's now Nigerian born Amanda. Abike Dabiri will never see her."

Kendra_mamak wrote:

"GGod Bless America. God shine down upon Nigeria and show them the way back. Give them your mercy and favor Lord, they need you."

Felixsamuelyg said:

"U no fit see young lady general for my country or for top post. Na all this old men with big Belle wey no Sabi anything abt military u go dey see. Even the young girls wey dey military dem dey share dem chop. Na oga get am na oga get am. Mad country."

Djloyce_ reacted:

"God bless America! GOD USE NIGERIA DO ANYTHING YOU WANT."

Macjay147 noted:

"If it was in Nigeria now, her name alone will prevent her from reaching this heights. So far we fail to build a system that's on merit, we shall continue to perform badly."

Onyii__tq added:

"Proud of you but which kind hairline be that. The stress that she's gone through is worth it though."

Jolaadey said:

"Please we need you to come and rescue Nigeria ooooo."

Little boy salutes soldier mum as she gets promoted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female soldier was getting promoted at work and her son was right there to witness the great event.

Not only was he present, but he was also there to salute her and make the moment more remarkable for his mother. In the sweet video, the little boy saluted his mother in a very impressive manner and everyone stared in amazement.

After saluting each other in the presence of other soldiers, the mother and son hugged sweetly before the little boy stepped out.

Source: Legit.ng