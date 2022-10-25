A viral video of a little boy saluting his mother who was getting promoted at work has melted hearts online

In the heartwarming clip shared on TikTok, the bold boy stood in front of his mother and saluted her

Social media users have gushed over the trending clip with many applauding the little boy over his boldness and courage

A female soldier was getting promoted at work and her son was right there to witness the great event.

Not only was he present, but he was also there to salute her and make the moment more remarkable for his mother.

Gallant little boy salutes soldier mum Photo Credit: @abbanaisha555222/TikTok

In the sweet video, the little boy saluted his mother in a very impressive manner and everyone stared in amazement.

After saluting each other in the presence of other soldiers, the mother and son hugged sweetly before the little boy stepped out.

Netizens gush over lovely video of mother and son

@sparogee said:

"From the beginning of the videos, I was waiting for the moment she’ll salute him. I love his reaction. Congratulations."

@atobateleolaitan0 stated:

"A cup in the house of a legend is a Legend on it's own. kudos to you my boi."

@nafisalawal439 commented:

"Omoor I really love this video, chess to all single mothers ooo."

@teemah198 reacted:

"This is beautiful, GOD bless you both. MORAL: If marriage no work move on, have child and be HAPPY one love."

@general_geena wrote:

"I watched this over ten times. So sweet. so many meaning translated in this act of love and honour."

@oluwaniifemialawa stated:

"Congratulations but the boy shabi drill pass you he need to join you very soon."

@olamideolayemi4 added:

"Abeg enroll him to military school this boy sabi ooo Agba officer."

Sweet video shows moment soldier honours wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video has captured the moment a wife shared in the beautiful celebration of her husband's promotion in the Nigerian Army.

After the soldier had been decorated, he turned towards his superior and saluted. The officer returned the gesture. Moments after, he faced his wife and gave her a salute. They both hugged as husband and wife for some seconds.

People said that the short video made having a partner in the military lovely. The video has gathered over 11,000 likes with more than 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

