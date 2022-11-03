Nigeria's exploit in the international committee has yet again been brought to light in the United States Army

A Nigerian lady of Igbo descent, Amanda Azubuike was elevated to the top rank position of a Brigadier General

The United States Army Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera personally congratulated Amanda on social media for her achievement

The United States Army has promoted Amanda Azubuike, a Nigerian-born military personnel, to Brigadier General.

According to photos sighted on social media by Legit.ng, Azubuike’s promotion was announced by the United States Army Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera on Thursday, November 3.

Amanda works in the military as a crisis communications strategist and has over 30 years of leadership experience in the US Army. Photo: @CG_ArmyROTC

His tweet reads:

“Congratulations to USACC’s newly promoted @dcg_armyrotc, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike!

“Today, she received her 1st star from Gen. James Rainey, @armyfutures, during a ceremony with family, friends, & fellow community leaders.”

Amanda Azubuike's profile

Her profile in the military curled from her LinkedIn page shows that Azubuike is a communications specialist.

She holds 15 years of experience in communications with over 30 years of military leadership.

Her communication activities cut across developing plans and strategies, conducting media relations, crisis communications, digital campaigns, enhancing internal and external stakeholder relations, and global affairs.

The Nigerian-born officer has held numerous positions during her 30 years plus service in the US Army.

Some notable positions she has held include being the Chief of Public Affairs in United States Southern Command; she held the same position at the 3rd Infantry Division.

She later became Director of Public Affairs Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington; she held a similar position for the US Forces in Afghanistan.

Amanda was also the Public Affairs Officer for the US Army Central and was elevated to Public Affairs Operations Chief for the Third Army/US Army Central.

Nigeria’s Owodunni becomes Councillor in Canada, Buhari rejoices

Similarly, the victory of Ayo Owodunni who the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, has elicited reactions.

Owodunni’s election has been swiftly commended by President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement.

Buhari praised the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors.

