Atiku Abubakar's recent trip to the United States of America continues to generate reactions across the country

A respected Nigerian entrepreneur has questioned the rationale behind the trip made by Atiku and his associates

Atedo Peterside, founder of Anap Foundation and Anap Jets expressed his disgust over a picture posted by the former vice president

Twitter - Nigerian economist, Atedo Peterside has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and his political associates over their recent US trip.

Atiku and his associates after meeting with a US official in Washington. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Peterside, an investment banker and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, shared a photo of Atiku and his entourage on Twitter with the caption:

“This photograph is from the Twitter handle of @atiku. Are we supposed to celebrate the fact that a lone white lady from the State Dept in the USA agreed to see 16 black men from Nigeria or what exactly?”

Nigerians react

The tweet by Peterside got the attention of many Nigerians on Twitter as it had over 5,500 likes and almost 3,000 retweets as at the time of this report.

Nosakhare M. Ugiagbe wrote:

“This is not unique to @atiku. Wastage in government tore deep into the core of Nigeria’s governance structure. That culture is what we see @atikun @bukolasaraki, Dino & others exhibit in full play, even when they’re no longer in government. Sign of things to come!”

Engr. Adra Aliyu wrote:

“Arguably the worst political outing by crop politicians in the history of Nigerian politics. Shameful!”

Nkemakonam Ofong wrote:

“A former VP, former SP, Former DSH & governor, former senator, former minister, Raymond Dokpesi a media mogul, all in a bid to whitewash a desperate ambition have all sold themselves so this cheap. Yet no pictures of them meeting any Nigerian in diaspora community. Unbelievable!”

9 PDP chieftains on Atiku Abubakar's entourage to Washington

Legit.ng had earlier reported that alongside his entourage, Atiku met the Assistant Secretary - Bureau of African Affairs in the US State Department, Molly Phee.

About nine senior PDP chieftains are on the entourage of Atiku to the United States.

The include his campaign DG and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Emeke Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state.

Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe reveals why ex-VP is visiting USA

Recall that Atiku on Thursday, October 27 arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

