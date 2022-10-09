A Nigerian man is set to help Mubarak Yusuf, the brilliant mechanic boy who displayed intelligence in a viral video

The man named Cyprian Kendo posted the boy's viral video on Twitter, asking people to help locate him for a scholarship offer

Little Mubarak became a sensation after a video showed him debating about day and night reading at a mechanic workshop

Help is on the way for Mubarak Yusuf, a smart Nigerian boy who is learning to be a mechanic.

Mubarak came into the limelight after an interesting video showed him debating so brilliantly.

Mubarak displayed intelligence in a video that went viral and he was noticed by Kendo Cyprian who is in search of him for a scholarship. Photo credit: Twitter/@KendoCyprian and TikTok/@ayofeliberato.

In the said clip, the kid apprentice debated about night and day reading and was in support of day reading. The story was published by Legit.ng.

Mubarak had clearly made a clean point that night reading would result in students sleeping in class.

Mubarak's debate video goes viral

After the video was posted on TikTok by @ayofeliberato, it quickly gained traction and people started asking questions as to why the boy is not in school.

They called for public-spirited persons to help the boy since he is very smart.

The call for help has now been heeded by Cyprian Kendo, a Nigerian man who asked for help in locating Mubarak.

According to Kendo, when the boy is found, a scholarship awaits him.

Reactions from Twitter users

@KingJeffFX said:

"Open a bigger shop for him instead.. You Africans should retreat from the belief that school is the gateway to success… It only happened in the past, not anymore."

@richard09161477 commented:

"From his accent I don’t think this boy is from Nigeria I am guessing Uganda or Kenya."

@OneManMopol101 said:

"He’s very outspoken and brilliant, he suppose to be in school not in a mechanic workshop. More blessing Sir."

@yeuke_ said:

"I don't want to believe that a kid speaking fluently like this isn't in school, that would be odd defying."

Wasilat enrolled in school under a scholarship

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a kind Nigerian family took the responsibility of paying the school fees of a less privileged girl called Wasilat.

This came after the girl wept bitterly during her graduation party in Ibandan.

Sources familiar with the girl's family confirmed that she was weeping because she will not proceed to secondary school. But help located her.

