Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, as expected, replied a lady promoter who called him out for speaking Yoruba at the US embassy

The Zazoo crooner shared a video to lampoon the lady and claimed she is not good enough to be a promoter and people like her are the ones spoiling good promoters

He mentioned all the countries he had travelled to in the last six months and declared that many who can speak English have not been there

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The messy drama of Portable US visa denial took a new turn when a lady promoter called him out for speaking Yoruba at the embassy during his interview.

The lady demanded that the singer refund her ticket money and noted that he couldn't speak English.

Portable replies show promoter

Source: Instagram

Portable also shared a video to respond to her by mentioning the countries he has been to recently and wondered how lack of English could take him that far.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I've being to Kenya, Dubai, Cairo, Germany, Turkey, I have a Schengen visa in France 22 countries na those promoters no know their work."

He also noted that the promoters brought small money just to tie artists down and declared that they should take him to the court and that he won't be making any refund because the money is gone.

The Zazoo crooner referred to the lady as ashawo and scammer that is calling herself a promoter and bragged that grace had taken him to many places and wondered where her English has taken her to.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video Portable made in response to the lady.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chukkysmiles:

"Money will take you to places English cannot take you. Look at me for example. I sabi English but I never travel pass Ghana."

OladapofrancoL

"Not Portable fan but he always talk about Grace. I love that word (Grace)."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Make we no lie this his English fine Sha, kudos oo I think there's massive room for improvement in his life Sha."

Justsodesign:

"US Embassy can't deny you because of language barrier."

Jgreenicon_vibes:

"Portable normally na cruise if you wan use am catch cruise na him go use you even add your next generation join."

"Portable insulted consular, disrespected promoter: Man reveals

Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Alaafin Washington shared a video online to talk about what made the US deny singer, Portable, a visiting visa.

The man noted that Portable did too much as he embarrassed the show promoter, US consular and immigration officers.

He noted that the singer lied, and no matter who was backing him, the US would not grant him a visa in future.

Source: Legit.ng