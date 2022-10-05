A Nigerian boy named Mubarak Yusuf has won many fans on TikTok after a video showed him debating fiercely

In the short clip, Mubarak who is learning to be a mechanic spoke so perfectly using the English language

Mubarak's performance got TikTokers asking why he is learning to be a mechanic instead of being in school

Numerous TikTokers have fallen in love with a little boy named Mubarak Yusuf due to his brilliance.

It all started after @ayofeliberato posted a video of Mubarak while he was debating fiercely about reading.

Mubarak's delivery has made him a TikTok sensation. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayofeliberato.

Source: UGC

His delivery done in flowing English language got many of his admirers asking to know who he is.

Mubarak who is learning to be a mechanic debated in favour of day reading.

He made the valiant point that night reading makes students to sleep in class when in school.

Why is Mubarak not in school?

After watching the interesting video, many TikTokers started asking why the kid is not in school.

They want to know why he is learning to be a mechanic instead of studying in class.

It could not be confirmed if the boy is out of school or if the mechanic work is just part of what he does by weekends or holidays.

Watch the video below:

TikTikers react to Mubarka's performance

@bhadboi Nel$ said:

"These are children peter obi will empower."

@fortunecedric reacted:

"Please this post needs to go viral."

@Elubod said:

"Why is he learning mechanics."

@user1200126718789 commented:

"God bless you boy. I'm proud of you for this."

@user1923428674135 said:

"Good God bless all the talents in Nigeria."

@Sammy Osaretinmwen Uwaifo said:

"What a great genius in the making."

@Yvonne said:

"Oh my, this talent is wasting. God send helper to this boy."

@Kazeem Adigun commented:

"Wonderful. Where is this boy?"

@dotuna3 said:

"This boy must get to continue school please."

@attehdaniel commented:

"He needs to be on scholarship!"

Source: Legit.ng