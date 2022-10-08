"He's Now in School": Kid Labourer Who Wept At Construction Site Gets Help, Starts School in New Video
- The Nigerian kid who was seen working and weeping at a construction site has finally received help from fellow Nigerians
- New transformation video of the little boy named Kamorudeen has been posted on TikTok as he has returned to school
- Kamorudeen's story went viral and touched many hearts after it was revealed that his dad is late and he was out of school
Kamorudeen, the Nigerian kid who was seen weeping at a construction site has returned to school.
The good news was shared in a TikTok video posted by Lukman Samsudeen.
Kamorudeen's story came to the limelight after he was seen working and weeping as a child labourer.
People were touched and questions were asked about the whereabouts of his parents and why he is working so early in life.
Soon, it became known that his father is late and that he only sees his mum once a year in December.
Kamorudeen gets help
The story soon went viral and attracted helpers for the boy who is now back to school.
In the new video posted by Lukman, the boy dazzled in his school uniform and other new clothes bought for him.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions as Komorudeen goes back to school
@user36783072399emmson said:
"May God bless any hand that contributed on him to have a good life."
@Haske 27 reacted:
"Alhamdulillah! Big brother that helps him to back to school."
@THE MASK said:
"Wow I Saw this boy today on a post. Omo god dey oo."
@Emmanuel Jnr reacted:
"You did well bro."
@user1637599248315 said:
"God you too much."
@hannahflorence216 reacted:
"I'm very happy for you."
@Shodimu lateefat m. said:
"God will bless all who help you."
@peace reacted:
"God will continue to bless you guys."
@SAL RAY EMODI said:
"One love for Nigeria people."
Wasilat enrolled into boarding school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family took the responsibility of paying the school fees of a brilliant girl named Wasilat.
The girl was seen crying during her graduation in Ibadan because she knew she would not continue school.
But help located her and she was later enrolled into a boarding school.
Source: Legit.ng