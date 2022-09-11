About three sets of couples had their wedding halted following unpredictable occurrences on their wedding day.

A wedding day is often regarded as one of the best days of a person's life; a time of joy and commitment to the one you love.

However, some couples cannot relate to this due to a grievous incident which happened at their wedding.

Groom scatters his wedding, side chick ruins wedding, lady slaps bride Photo Credit: Mediagist /Today News/ Bcrworldwide

Legit.ng presents 3 wedding stories that broke the internet.

1. Groom scatters his own wedding, plays video of bride cheating

A sad groom caused chaos at his wedding after making public his wife's infidelity on their wedding day.

While the couple was about to say their wedding vows, the groom raised his hand and kicked against his wedding.

He asked a guest to play a video via the projector and everyone got surprised when they watched the bride kiss another man.

2. Pregnant side chick crashes lover's wedding

A woman's hope of getting married to the love of her life was dashed by a fellow woman who happens to be her lover's side chick.

The young bride in her wedding gown stood by her husband-to-be at the altar when a pregnant woman suddenly stormed in.

The lady claimed to be pregnant for the groom and she vowed not to allow the wedding to continue until she is duly compensated.

3. Lady crashes wedding, slaps bride and professes love for groom

A woman ruined a wedding ceremony after storming the wedding venue to the shock of all guests.

The couple was having a great time with their friends and family at their wedding when the incident occurred.

The intruder was caught on camera walking towards them hastily and screaming hysterically.

She screamed, professed love for the groom and ran towards the bride to slap her on the cheek.

She was later dragged out after a man believed to be the groom ordered people to take her out.

Angry pregnant wife chases guests out of baby shower over gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that drama ensued at a pregnant woman's baby shower after the expectant mother tackled guests who didn't come along with a gift.

In a video making the rounds online, the expectant mother asked those who didn't come along with a gift to leave her occasion. She stood beside her husband and a family friend to make the announcement.

According to the woman, some guests attended her wedding without bringing gifts along and she didn't want a repetition of such an incident.

