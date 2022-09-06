A loving bride pulled a great surprise on her man on their wedding day with her thoughtful gift to him

The beautiful lady presented to him a box containing neatly arranged wads of cash in a lovely video

The video which has hit the internet sparked mixed reactions from social media users who hailed the couple

A video of a thoughtful bride giving her groom a box of cash on their wedding day has got netizens talking.

The short clip shared on TikTok, showed the bride in her white wedding dress before the seated groom in a bedroom.

She had a box in hand which she held before the groom for him to unwrap and open.

The groom would open it to find neatly arranged wads of cash to his amazement. He excitedly took a bundle out and attempted to playfully slap his bride's face with it.

Netizens gushed over the couple.

Social media reactions

Richlove said:

"If it's Nigeria then all be 500 Ghana wai."

Jayluchis_glam said:

"#Omaklassik2022. Congratulations my people."

Norjiboy said:

"Cash you will still collect inside the marriage."

MissNaa said:

"Pls which country, I want to check something. Just hoping it’s not ."

CEO OF RICHMENS MOTORS said:

"He just sold his soul very she’ll ask him “Who’s Belinda.”

Priscilla _Anim said:

"You ppl are raising the pressure and expectations oo."

Bride surprises groom with a yacht on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a rich bride had wowed her groom with a yacht gift on their wedding day.

In a short video capturing the beautiful moment on Instagram, the bride made the announcement while they were joined in holy matrimony at the altar.

She received the microphone and made the surprising announcement that sent guests into a frenzy. According to the bride, she sought to give the groom something he didn't have and after making her findings she discovered he didn't own a yacht.

She also hinged her gesture as an appreciation to the groom for giving her a beautiful wedding. The groom was moved to tears and hugged his wife as guests erupted into wild screams.

