A heartbreaking video shows the moment a raging pregnant woman stormed a wedding and created a scene

In the presence of all guests, the pregnant woman revealed she was pregnant for the groom and demanded an end to the wedding

Social media users have penned down touching comments about the video, with several people expressing pity for the bride

A woman's special day of getting united with the love of her life was thoroughly ruined by a fellow woman.

The young woman dressed in her wedding gown stood by her husband-to-be at the altar when a pregnant woman suddenly stormed in.

Pregnant sidechick crashes wedding Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide / Hill Street

Source: Instagram

The pregnant woman who screamed while walking into the scene claimed to be pregnant with the groom, identified as Anthony. She wanted the wedding to be cancelled.

"Really Anthony? You wanna act like you don't know me as your sidemiss today? And I gat your baby here? Anthony I know you hear me", the lady screamed at the wedding hall.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While screaming, a young lady who claimed to be the bride's daughter attacked the pregnant woman, and the bride tried to stop her.

Social media users share their thoughts

The bride's action made people believe she was aware of her lover's infidelity, and they penned down their opinions via the comments section.

@ruby_jokiii said:

"Not the bride tryna stop her daughta from goin after her. Shows she knows her husband is cheating. This teared me up mehn."

@jwkky_ana wrote:

"Women go through a lot with men. I've been sayin dis. How painful dis is."

@djpattern said:

"They all know who Anthony is. That's why they are all quiet."

@schlollyglams reacted:

"The wedding will continue and babymama is your title. For heaven's sake why must it be on her wedding day. You kept mute all along just to create a scene at wedding. Too pretty."

Afunsho remarked:

"These blacks are wild."

Watch the video below:

Groom plays video of bride cheating on him on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom ruined his wedding by exposing his bride's infidelity on their wedding day.

In the video, the couple was about to say their wedding vows when the pastor asked if anyone had an objection. Surprisingly, the groom raised his hand, and everyone wondered what he had to say.

The groom faced the bride and told her how much he loved her. He said he had something in mind to tell her but didn't know how to say it.

Source: Legit.ng