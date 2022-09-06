There was a moment of confusion at a wedding occasion as a pregnant bride crashed to the ground, thanks to a guest

The female guest was dancing before the couple who stood on an elevated platform when she made the pregnant bride fall

Social media users who watched the clip shared their thoughts on the guest's action, with some opining that it wasn't deliberate

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a female gust causing a pregnant bride to fall during her wedding.

In the short clip shared by @ourtalkroom on Instagram, the guest in a dress was dancing close to the couple.

The natively dressed couple stood on an elevated platform as different guests joined them in a dance.

However, the female guest surprisingly reached for the hands of the bride and was dancing with her.

The bride had surprise written on her face. And in an instant, the lady let go of the bride's hands which led to her embarrassing fall from the elevated platform.

Nigerians react

@valchrist2339 said:

"Normally nor be everybody suppose to dey do marriage na something wen nor wan let her get home na enter dat girl body do her like dat."

@house_of_coochella said:

"Ok the push was intentional but she didn’t expect her to fall...seeing the reflex action of trying to grab her as she fell ...Buh I think this lady is the grooms ex or something Cus who wears that to a traditional marriage ceremony ."

@mz_rabana said:

"It was a deliberate act..... see the way she pushed her hands she would have easily let it go."

@gold_unssseen said:

"That was an accident sha … it wasn’t intentional at all. I hope the bride and the babe is fine tho."

@official_shania_bella said:

"Y’all saying it was a mistake una no dey see?? She intentionally pushed her after letting go of her hand.. plus why is the dressed that way to her wedding???"

Groom's best man steals wedding gifts in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kano groom's best man had stolen wedding gifts worth N500k.

Speaking on the incident, the vigilante commander of Gaida, Kano, Shekarau Ali, said the groom reported the case and they arrested the suspect after an investigation.

According to him, the suspect got the keys from the relatives of the bride with the claim that he was going to hand them over to the groom.

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying it was the devil that made him betray his friend and pleaded forgiveness.

