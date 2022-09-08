A pregnant woman has stirred massive reactions online after sending some people away from her baby shower

In a video making the rounds online, the expectant mother asked people to leave the occasion if they didn't bring a gift

Social media users have reacted to the video with the majority of netizens kicking against the lady's action

Drama ensued at a pregnant woman's baby shower after the expectant mother tackled guests who didn't come along with a gift.

In a video making the rounds online, the expectant mother asked those who didn't come along with a gift to leave her occasion.

She stood beside her husband and a family friend to make the announcement.

According to the woman, some guests attended her wedding without bringing gifts along and she didn't want a repetition of such an incident.

Guests stared at her in disbelief. They thought she was kidding but that was not the case.

After repeating the announcement, some of the guests stood up and left their seats.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

@junebug455 said:

"All her guests should just get up and leave gift or no gift."

@traceylewis1982 wrote:

"Yes, she was wrong and disrespectful. Maybe they weren’t able to buy a gift but still wanted to show support."

@calvinwatson785 reacted:

"Would have texted everybody in the room, on the count of 3 get up and get to stepping."

@nubian_queen21 stated:

"Da DJ understood the assignment and u right sis don't eat up my food and didn't bring a gift da 2 don't go together."

@biglovelynj stated:

"When I get an invite,I buy or give alot of cash. It's heart breaking that some of these same folks come empty handed&eat more than everyone. Nopeurnot!"

@tweetys49 commented:

"She has a point. Because some people come to your stuff and eat your food up and don’t bring anything. She spent a lot of money to get nothing!"

@_zoey..a added:

"They could have at least purchased a pack of pampers or wipes. Hell a cheap set of bibs. It Happened at her wedding, I don't blame her."

Pregnant mum storms out of baby's gender reveal party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a pregnant woman storming out of a gender reveal party after the gender of her unborn child was revealed has stirred reactions online.

The pregnant mother was at her unborn baby's gender reveal when she discovered she was expecting a baby boy. She fussed and stormed out of the occasion as guests stared at her. Her family, however, seemed so happy about the news.

Social media users have penned down their thoughts regarding the viral video. While some people sympathised with her, others advised her to be happy because many couples still pray for one.

