A short clip from a young woman's wedding has caused a frenzy online as netizens fault the actions of two guests

One of the guests, a woman, looked at the bride in a way that people were not impressed about

The other guest, an elderly man, held money in his hands which he placed on the bride's face for a couple of seconds

A short footage of a young beautiful bride at her wedding ceremony has been trailed with mixed reactions.

The bride was spotted in the viral video dancing excitedly but two guests, a man and a woman, who stood beside her stirred controversy with their actions.

Mixed reactions trail video from lady's wedding Photo Credit: @iamkelvinsena

Source: UGC

The man was seen placing money on the bride and rubbing it around her face and neck before placing the money inside a bowl.

The woman, on the other hand, stared at the bride in a manner that some people called 'strange'.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens share their thoughts

Concerned netizens took to the comments section of the video shared on TikTok by @iamkelvinsena to vent their anger.

@lartibea said:

"I found his act strange only to come to the comments and find confirmation. Aaaah. May it be unto them what they wish for the bride."

@adjoatracy wrote:

"This man is a suspect. And the woman too, her face says mission accomplished, let me be going."

@shayypraise stated:

"I don’t trust that man & that woman. The bride needs to go for prayers, she needs to pray."

@sinare2 noted:

"The man n woman are up to something see how they both left as if they don’t know each other. God protect this lady and her fam."

@_ninma reacted:

"The family of the groom should have warned her not to allow them to spray money in her like that. No one has to touch her, especially her head."

@maweeens remarked:

"That man is bad vibes whatever he did it shall return back to the sender."

@ghentertainment1 said:

"Seen something like this before but the cameraman stopped the act."

Watch the video below:

Bride scatters dancefloor on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that everybody knows it is the bride's day on her wedding day. But the question is, how many people actually demonstrate that they indeed own the show?

A bride in a viral video took charge of her wedding and called the shots on the dance floor. She became the leader everyone followed. When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers.

Nobody could measure up to her energy. She came prepared. Name the dance moves rocking the Nigerian/African hip-hop industry. The lady did everything perfectly so. She is a delight to watch.

Source: Legit.ng