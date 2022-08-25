A black groom shocked everyone during his wedding after raising his hand to kick against the union

As soon as the pastor asked if anyone had an objection, the groom raised his hand, and everyone got surprised

The groom then played a video of his wife-to-be kissing another man, and guests screamed in shock

A groom ruined his wedding by exposing his lover's infidelity on their wedding day. In the video, the couple was about to say their wedding vows when the pastor asked if anyone had an objection.

Surprisingly, the groom raised his hand, and everyone wondered what he had to say.

Groom plays video of cheating lover Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

The groom faced the bride and told her how much he loved her. He said he had something in mind to tell her but didn't know how to say it. According to him, he decided to show her everything in a video on their wedding day.

After speaking to the bride, he brought a remote and played a clip via a projector facing the congregation.

The video showed the bride kissing another man, and everyone screamed in shock. The bride felt ashamed as she covered her face with her flower vase.

Social media users share their thoughts

Victorfash said:

"I'm sure he played her tape publicly to vindicate himself from that emotional blackmail and victim mentality that some ladies have. Now, he wouldn't have to explain himself to anybody why he broke up. e don use one stone to kill many birds."

Torkwase.a wrote:

"It didn't need to get this far."

_alarafahmiii asked:

"What will happen to the jollof rice and minerals bayi?"

Mc_mrpope

"This is too much to do to someone. Let he without sin cast the first stone."

Abdul_hemed_ reacted:

"She shouldn’t have create all those mercy he can leave her before the wedding, why planing a wedding and you know you cannot marry her due to her bad behaviours or whatever that’s stupid."

Abieyuwadialo commented:

"The girl should run as fast as she could."

Official_ama22 wrote:

"Breakfast served with chilled sobo."

I_j_b_autos noted:

"The way the guy bend the neck, wo oju e ma bo obirin."

Imade_prissylaz reacted:

"I know a lot of people are gonna say the man is wicked buh why will she cheat on him when she know she’s getting married soon. If marriage no hungry u stay outside!"

Watch the video below:

Groom cancels wedding on the way to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video currently trending on social media has left many people in shock after the groom, identified as Joe, cancelled his wedding on his way to the church venue for the ceremony in Abuja.

In the video, the groom stops the car in which the bride is being conveyed in. While staring from his phone to the confused bride and back to his phone, he asks her out of the car and shows the contents of the phone to her.

The bride begins her attempt at pacifying a visibly angry and shocked groom as she goes down on her knees to beg. She however fails to calm him down as he is later heard screaming at her "the wedding is over."

Source: Legit.ng