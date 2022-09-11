Priscilla Akwagu, a resilient single mother and first-class university graduate, has returned to hawking buffloaf

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) alumna has to jostle her business with her work while studying at the Ghanaian establishment

After her national service, Akwagu is back to her daily hustle, and her photos have garnered encouraging remarks

Priscilla Akwagu, a resilient single mother who graduated from the university with a first-class degree, has returned to her daily hustle of hawking buffloaf.

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) alumna had to balance her daunting work with her studies but preserved.

In a recent post on the Facebook group Tell It All, Akwagu revealed that she had resumed hawking after completing her national service.

Netizens react to photos of a Ghanaian single mom with a first-class who returned to hawking. Credit: Priscilla Akwagu.

Source: UGC

''We don't post our stories to show off but to motivate others that they can equally make it with determination. Back to my hawking business after national service and hoping for the best to come.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Life is how you mold with your own hands like molded flour. Let's keep our hopes up and trust in ourselves always,'' she said.

The inspiring businesswoman urged members of the group to be kind to others, saying: ''Let's be kind to others by our words you may never know their battles''.

Akwagu's post elicited reactions from people who admitted that she is an inspiration.

Photos of a Ghanaian single mom with a first-class degree who returned to hawking. Credit: Priscilla Akwagu.

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Mesori Ofori said:

"A living witness to this testimony. Adepa the sky is the limit."

Star Hut shared:

"The sky shouldn't be a limit. God got you."

Akwasi Duro said:

"Your miracle would locate you soon in this month of delivery and deliverance."

Rose Boadu commented:

"Ayekoo brave woman."

Quami Frazz said:

"Keep up the good work."

Papa Awotwe reacted:

"God bless your hustle dear sister."

Single mum who sponsored herself in school as a hawker bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum who hawked snacks had bagged a first-class degree from the university.

She sold buffloaf, commonly known as 'bofrot', to finance her education. Priscilla had to combine her work with her studies while singlehandedly undertaking her responsibilities as a mother.

Undaunted by the cycles of difficulties, she braved the odds and finally graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in the Central Region of Ghana.

Recounting her story on Facebook, Adom Ara Kwa shared that she and like-minded colleagues touched by Priscilla's achievement decided to surprise her on her graduation day.

Source: YEN.com.gh