Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu has reached out to Mrs Amarachi Okechi, the Nigerian widow beaten and branded a witch

Mrs Okechi suffered the demoralising treatment at the hands of people in Umueghu community of Abia state

In a new video shared on Instagram, Mrs Okechi looks unrecognisable after she was given a sweet makeover

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu is now in contact with Mrs Amarachi Okechi, the Nigerian woman who was tied and beaten up after being branded a witch in Umueghu community of Abia state.

Mrs Okechi's debilitating treatment was met with serious condemnation from Nigerians after the humiliating video emerged online.

Nigerians online have condemned the ugly treatment Mrs Okechi suffered. Photo credit: @harrison_gwamnishu.

She was later rescued and taken to the hospital and has now been discharged.

A new video shared by Harrison Gwamnishu shows the woman glowing up after she was given a makeover.

Donations opened for Mrs Amarachi Okechi

In one scene of the video the woman was seen singing merrily in appreciation to God for saving her life.

Harrison said he has opened a request for donations so as to further rehabilitate the woman.

He wrote in the video:

"After Mrs. Amarachi left the hospital, she couldn't go back to her community because of her abusers and she was also traumatised.

"I instructed they bring her to my house in Asaba, Delta State. She needed to heal from her past and I offered to be her son and took the burden."

Watch the video below:

