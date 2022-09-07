Popular Yoruba actress, Tawa Ajisefini made a big revelation about her marital life and loyalty to it on social media

The actress made it known that her husand, Mayor Alli, disflowered her and he is the only man to ever sleep with her

She used the holy Quran to swear and noted that she has never been attracted to any other man ever since and passed a slight dig at men

Tawa's video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with Nigerian sharing diverse opinions about it

You thing getting married as a maiden is old fashioned? Think again one of your favourite celebrities, Tawa Ajisefini has confirmed that she did.

The actress went on Instagram life to address her marriage situation and noted that the first time she ever went down with her man was with her husband, Mayor Alli.

Tawa Ajisefini speaks about her marriage Credit: @tawaajisefinni

She also revealed that ever since the first time she has never been with another man or ever got attracted to any other man.

To further confirm his stand, Tawa swears with the holy Quran and noted that men will always be men who might still cheat on her despite all the promises he made on the first time they had fun time together inside their house,

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Tawa's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tawa Ajisefini's video about her marital life.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lulusmooth:

"Not Good to be saying everything on social media and even shouting on top of your voice."

Superwoman9ja:

"I hope she has had this conversation with the husband."

Wizzyesq:

"A piece of information that doesn't concern anyone."

Fuoye_hotties:

"Your husband side chick dey this comment section dey Yinmu."

Bshizzle70a:

"Quran wey fit dey under bed where the dude dey cheat , leave story . No Allah or God interferes in man’s affairs."

