Priscilla Akwagu is a single mother who has graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Ghana

The determined woman sold buffloaf to finance her education while combining her studies with her small business

Despite the rounds of difficulties, she persevered and finally completed the four-year programme with impressive honours

Priscilla Akwagu, a determined single mother, has persevered despite the mountain of financial constraints during her studies at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

She sold buffloaf, commonly known as 'bofrot', to finance her education. Priscilla had to combine her work with her studies while singlehandedly undertaking her responsibilities as a mother.

From Selling 'Bofrot' to UEW First-Class Graduate: Meet Determined Single Mother Priscilla Akwagu Photo credit: Adom Ara Kwa

Source: Facebook

Undaunted by the cycles of difficulties, she braved the odds and finally graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in the Central Region of Ghana.

Celebrating Priscilla

Recounting her story on Facebook, Adom Ara Kwa shared that she and like-minded colleagues touched by Priscilla's achievement decided to surprise her on her graduation day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

''Today, we had the chance to put a smile on the face of a superwoman who defied the odds to graduate with first-class honours from the University of Education.

''With the help of my sisters Rita Effi Darko, Perpetual Lomokie Akwada, and brother Suleman Manful Dadzie, we presented our small token of love to Priscilla Akwagu for striving to achieve such a feat despite all the obstacles that came her way. Her story is what I would title “From bofrot seller to a first class graduate,'' she said.

Intrigued by Priscilla's story

According to Adom, none of them knew Priscilla in person but when they heard the story of the determined single mother, they were intrigued and decided to surprise her.

''We see your determined and persevering spirit as something worthy of emulation ... Priscilla, keep soaring higher and we wish you well in all your future endeavours,'' she added.

Lady who hawked to raise money for school bags UK scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who hawked to raise money for school had celebrated landing in UK after bagging a scholarship.

Solace Ojotule is currently at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom on a scholarship that is fully funded by MasterCard.

Celebrating the feat on LinkedIn with beautiful pictures she took in the UK, Solace gave an insight into the challenges she faced while growing up.

According to Solace, her mother lost all their properties after her father passed away when she was 4 because she couldn't deliver a male child.

Source: Legit