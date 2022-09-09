Carnegie Mellon University, the institution where Professor Anya Uju works, has said her statement about the Queen does not represent them

The university went ahead to describe her wish on the monarchical figure as "offensive and objectionable"

Thousands thronged the university's comment section to take sides as they were divided between condemning and supporting Professor Uju

Carnegie Mellon University, the employer of Professor Anya Uju, has reacted to a tweet (now deleted) where she wished Queen Elizabeth II an "excruciating death".

In the institution's statement posted on Thursday, September 8, it said that it does not support the "offensive and objectionable" post of the Nigerian professor.

Carnegie Mellon University said that it does not support Anya Uju's statement in any way. Photo source: Andrew Milligan, Twitter/@AnyaUju

Source: Getty Images

We don't support Anya Uju's statement

It added that despite the fact that they support freedom of expression, Uju's view on her personal Twitter account does not represent the university.

Read the statement below:

Netizens take sides

Carnegie Mellon University's statement generated even more reactions on social media with thousands of comments.

At the time of writing this report, the post had over 3000 quoted comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OkparaSomto64 said:

"Pls, she's right."

@CarnegieMellon said:

"So what you are saying is that @CarnegieMellon as an institution is pro slavery and pro colonialism?"

@kusssman said:

"This is not enough , You know what to do or I’ll be withdrawing my kids from that uni."

@gh_gordon said:

"But if a white Professor at Carnegie had made similar comments about eg. Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King - he/she would be sacked. You know that."

@fatchaz61 said:

"I’m afraid her position is untenable. She has offended people all over the globe. You have to ask her what she was hoping to achieve? It seems that she has done similar before and you have allowed her to do this."

Jeff Bezos react to Uju's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Uju's post was condemned by American billionaire Jeff Bezos, who found it distasteful.

He said:

"This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so. Wow."

Jeff's post had massive reactions, putting Uju on the trend table on Twitter. Many people were divided on her post and the billionaire's reply.

