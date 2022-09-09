American rapper Kanye West took to social media shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death to pay tribute to her

Ye, on the other hand, took a different approach by not posting a sad tribute but rather one that his followers found amusing

Everyone who saw the now-deleted Instagram post wants it back because Ye posted a more respectful one this time

Kanye West paid tribute to the Queen in the most authentically Kanye way. Image: Larry Busacca and Ben stansall

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it appears that not everyone is in mourning.

Kanye West allegedly paid tribute to the Queen by posting an edited photo of her wearing Yeezy shades on Instagram. Kanye even dropped his feud with Pete Davidson after the Queen's death reminded him that life is short and precious.

Legit.ng did not see the post, as many claimed Kanye deleted it. However, after much digging on social media, Twitter user @floricientaxsel shared the post, which many netizens found amusing.

Kanye West redeemed himself after deleting the original post by sharing a more depressing version on Instagram:

Netizens react to Kanye West's post

@livinliketony said:

"Post the one with the YZY shades again."

@11krish wrote:

"First post was better."

@jan_kabello shared:

"Ye is the new king of England."

@visualzjr posted:

"The last post is deleted lol"

@starrypetals_ replied:

"His lawyers texted him for real "

@angel_monke commented:

"Don't think we forgot "

@skrapie_79 also said:

"I'm Glad I got that last pic in time "

@saraahsteele added:

"Repost the one with the yzy shades "

Cuppy says Queen Elizabeth was a woman without choice

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Cuppy, in a tribute to the Queen, said she was a woman without a choice but went on to serve her country gracefully. The billionaire daughter also referred to the late monarch as a selfless woman.

In her words:

“The Queen has died. A woman who, without a choice, served her country so gracefully May we all be selfless like her #HerMajesty #RIP.”

