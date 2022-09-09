As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, some people around the globe seem not to care and have made their thoughts known about it

Professor Uju Anya of the Carnegie Mellon University is one of such people and she is not backing down even with the backlash

The Nigerian Don says she has nothing but disdain for the monarch who passed away on Thursday, September 8

Twitter - Nigerian-born academic based in the United States, Professor Uju Anya, has come under fire on Twitter over her comments following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Professor Uju Anya has always held very strong views on various issues. Photo credit: @CarnegieMellon

Source: Twitter

Professor Anya wrote on her Twitter page after news filtered in on the Queen's last moments:

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving ra*ping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

The tweet has since been deleted for violating “Twitter rules.”

Not done, Professor Anya went on to write in another tweet:

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

The tweets drew the attention of many including Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, who condemned the position of Professor Anya.

Carnegie Mellon University reacts to Nigerian Don's tweets

Carnegie Mellon University, the American institution in which Anya lectures released a statement distancing itself from the professor’s comments.

The statement read:

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable message posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account.

“Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views views shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standard of discourse we seek to foster.”

An unapologetic Professor Anya is not doubling down on her position as she continues to retweet anti-Queen tweets.

