Millions around the world continue to mourn the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of England and Nigerians are not left out

Skit maker Cute Abiola went the extra mile by opening a condolence register on behalf of the late British monarch

The entertainer was captured signing the register in an Instagram photo and many thronged his comment section with mixed reactions

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England has sent a huge shock wave across the world and millions have mourned the British monarch.

Comedian Cute Abiola joined several Africans who paid tribute to Her Majesty on social media and the entertainer took things a notch higher.

Cute Abiola opens condolence register Queen. Photo: @theroyalfamily/@thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, the humour merchant took it upon himself to open a condolence register for the monarch in his home.

Cute Abiola was captured signing the register which was sprawled across a table that also had the Queen’s photo frame on it.

“It is well,” the skit maker captioned his post.

See below:

Social media users react

samuelolufemi5 said:

"This is highest I have seen . Haaaaaaaah, Lawyer Kunle."

daisybaby_1 said:

"How can I locate place I need to write down my own oo."

iamdchairman said:

"Let's all contribute money to throw a burial party for Mama in lagos."

sammysaxarewa_official said:

"We miss you mama rere ."

why_optimum said:

"You Carry paper print out Eli... Put on top real frame... You no fit do fresh frame for your queen... Zoom to find out tho."

anikecollectionz said:

"How many page u Sha won right,cos I know alot of things Queen did in your life when she was alive....iya rere ni...accept my condolences sogbo bro."

Queen Elizabeth calls off meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Queen Elizabeth II postponed a meeting of her Privy Council advisory group after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, the day after she appointed Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement released before the monarch's death.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

Source: Legit.ng