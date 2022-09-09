Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, did take the tweet of Anya Uju who wished the deceased Queen Elizabeth II an "excruciating death lightly

Jeff wondered why a professor who is meant to make the world a better place make such a wish against the Queen

Their exchanges on Twitter sparked sparked heated reactions online that has been trending for hours

During the critical health condition of Queen Elizabeth II before her death, a Nigerian professor, Anya Uju, made a post wishing Queen an "excruciating death".

The tweet which has now been removed by Twitter was condemned by American billion, Jeff Bezos, who found the post distasteful. He said:

"This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so. Wow."

Bezos' posts had massive reaction, putting Uju on the trend table on Twitter. Many people were divided on her post and the billionaire's reply.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

@LeninBol said:

"Oh, Jeff Bezos is trending. Anyways, here is a reminder that he's not simply a billionaire who got wealthy from a good idea. His entire wealth is the profit that he makes from a hidden unpaid portion Amazon workers' labor time."

@ThatGingerRob said:

"She really messed up on that one, huh?!"

Olu Of Naija said:

"Jeff Bezos a modern slave master, whose workers are feeding from hand to mouth."

@BethLynch2020 said:

"pretty funny coming from the guy who could end world poverty and homelessness 100 times over...and simply chooses not to."

@MasterPackerPut said:

"She’s a very toxic person, this is what we have been battling."

@Cchharm said:

"Jeffery Preston Bezos, mind discussing how you and I can make the world better? Here's my card...call me."

James Brown's reactions to Queen's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, trended on social media over his reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Nigerian crossdresser, who is also sometimes referred to as the Duchess of London, had a bit of a dramatic reaction to the news.

James Brown first showed that all was not well with him when he shared a post about his bleeding heart.

Source: Legit.ng