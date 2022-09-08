Apple 14 series was announced with an eSIM feature for users in the United States of America, doing away with physical sim slots

Another feature that separates the iPhone 14 series from others before it is its display island, as the notch was replaced with a new design

The Always-On-Display was also included in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, a feature that increases accessibility

Apple, as usual, sent the tech world into a frenzy as it announced its latest iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, September 8.

The phone types in the series are iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It is important you know some of its new features before buying one.

In this report, Legit.ng will look at three features that differentiate this iPhone series from its predecessors.

1. Always on display

For the first time in iPhone's history, Apple introduced the Always-On-Display. It is on the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, CNET reports.

With this new feature, a user can check time and messages without always having to double tap their screens when the main screen is asleep. For years, this feature has been on Android devices.

2. New screen design

The iPhone 14 goes away from the traditional screen design that has a notch. In place of that, there is now a circular cut-out with a pill shape, according to Tech Advisor.

3. Welcome to eSIM era

If you are in the habit of ordering your iPhone from the US, you might want to reconsider that shopping habit. This latest iPhone would not be having a sim card slot in America. You would have to set up one for yourself.

New iPhone model, more money

Apple is not going to stop releasing the new iPhone series. If you are about breaking the bank to catch the new thrill, you might want to consider your financial limit before you leap.

