Family & Relationships

Sister Buys New iPhone 13 for Her Twin Brother, Makes Him Opens His Mouth in Joy

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young lady has got many people praising her with the thoughtful iPhone 13 gift she gave her twin brother
  • The twin brother was really amazed by the show of love that he became overwhelmed with with great joy
  • Among those who reacted to her video were TikToker who wanted to know what job the lady is doing

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she made her twin brother smile on his birthday. She bought him a brand new iPhone 13.

Before presenting the phone to him, she walked to where he was receiving a call. The brother dropped the call to accept the gift.

iPhone 13 as birthday gift/amazing twins relationship.
The twin brother unboxed the phone with a wide smile. Photo source: TikTok/@oyins_gram
Source: UGC

Great twins moment

When he unboxed it and saw that it was an iPhone 13, the man moved a bit around around their compound in great excitement.

With joy written over the twin brother's face, the man stretched out his hand and hugged his sister.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 300 comments with over 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

folorunsokehinde2 said:

"If I may ask which work you Dey do."

callme_zaraah said:

"It’s the way your brother told the person he was on the phone with 'may I call you back'."

Itz Keith said:

"at your age where you see money buy the phone. I just dey play ni make no one come for me ooo."

LAYEFA222 said:

"God bless u for putting such beautiful smile on his face."

dimsyto said:

"If not that I don't have a twin, how much is iPhone 13."

user7221146956575 said:

"person weh don already get iphone."

Pearl Mensah said:

"Awwww. God bless u for putting smile on his face."

Man bought iPhone for lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man on TikTok shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.

After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force.

Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.

Source: Legit.ng

