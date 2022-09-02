In 2022 alone, young Nigerian students who have distinguished themselves and done excellently well smiled home with awesome rewards, a testament that school is not a scam and that hard work is rewarding.

Since Bamisaye Tosin Tope received just N100 for emerging as the best graduating student of Ekiti State University in 2018, official and unofficial stakeholders of the educational sector have apparently sat up.

Legit.ng spotlight 4 brilliant students who received huge amounts of money for showcasing excellence.

1. OOU best graduating students get N1m each

The two best graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye were rewarded handsomely by the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

At the school's 30th convocation ceremony which was held on the 31st of January, 2022, the governor announced a cash reward of N1 million each to them.

In addition to the cash reward, the brilliant students identified as Awolumate Adebisi and Iloka Peter were offered automatic employment.

"I made an offer of employment to the overall best graduating students: Miss Awolumate Adebisi and Mr Iloka Peter, at the 30th and 31st Convocation Ceremony of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye held this morning.

"The graduands were further encouraged with a cash prize of 1 million Naira each, and we will be taking it further by constructing a 1600-bed hostel in a bid to provide more infrastructure for better conditions," a statement by the governor reads.

2. Brilliant Valour Mbre-Inyang gets $1,000 for his brilliant WAEC exams performance

16-year-old Valour Mbre-Inyang was rewarded with a cash prize of $1, 000 (N422k) by the management of his school, Topfaith Secondary school, for acing his WAEC exams with 9 A's.

His stellar WAEC feat is the first in the 20-year history of the Akwa Ibom secondary school.

The lad was presented with the cash at a ceremony organised by the school on Monday, August 29.

What's more is that he scored 343 over 400 in his JAMB exam.

3. Nigerian student awarded N4.2m cash prize for breaking 108-year-old UN record

A Nigerian student identified as Noel Ifeanyi Alumona was awarded a cash prize of $10,000 (N4.2 million) for clinching the 2022 United Nations AFS Award for Young Global Citizens.

The huge recognition came as a reward for his relentless work discouraging violence against women through Boys Champion, a not-for-profit organisation he founded in 2018.

The student currently schooling in the US battled 500 other contestants to win the prize.

"It was very competitive. Firstly, over five hundred participants applied for this from across the world. These were smart young people doing amazing work in their countries.

"The application processes were very rigorous. We went through series of interviews, vetting from where ten finalists emerged. "After the pitching, the judges confirmed that it was a hard nut to crack for them," the Enugu indigene told Legit.ng.

