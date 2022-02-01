Two best graduating students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye have very good reasons to be happy

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, awarded each of them N1m in cash prize and also gave them automatic employment

When the story was shared online, people praised the governor for his kindness and magnanimity towards the two students

Two students who graduated as best at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye have received huge rewards and encouragement for their hard work.

The students identified as Awolumate Adebisi and Iloka Peter were singled out for honour by the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who awarded them N1m each in cash prize.

Joyous moment as Governor Abiodun announces rewards for best graduating students. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

The governor made the declaration during the school's 30th convocation ceremony held yesterday.

They were offered automatic employment

Governor Abiodun also offered the two students automatic employment. He wrote on his Facebook page:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I made an offer of employment to the overall best graduating students: Miss Awolumate Adebisi and Mr Iloka Peter, at the 30th and 31st Convocation Ceremony of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye held this morning.

"The graduands were further encouraged with a cash prize of 1 million Naira each, and we will be taking it further by constructing a 1600-bed hostel in a bid to provide more infrastructure for better conditions."

Reactions trail the governor's kind gesture

When the story of the cash award and job offer was shared by the governor, it attracted a number of reactions from his followers. Here are a few:

Olaniyi Ayoola wrote:

"While we appreciate this gesture I want to advise the governor to look into the various charges being levied students in this institution. I think it's time they are streamlined and reduced to encourage more brilliant wards of average Ogun indigenes."

Oladunmoye Toheeb Adeola said:

"Bravo! This is a good reward for academic excellence. What you have done is reasons enough to encourage others."

Enitan Oyekanmi commented:

"The building of the hostels should be given to private sector initiatives, they will be more efficient and serious. No subsequent government can stop the project."

See the governor's post below:

Young lady bags 11 scholarships, awards in UNILAG

Legit.ng previously reported that a bright young lady graduated from the University of Lagos in grand style, bagging plenty of awards and scholarships.

According to the story, the lady identified as Oluwaseyi Adewum got a total of 11 scholarships and awards.

Oluwaseyi who also got a job in the United States finished top with a 4.84 CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng