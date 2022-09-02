Investors continue to avoid Nigeria amid challenges of insecurity that have plagued the country

Nigeria is even more unattractive when Naira depreciation is added and difficulties in taking home revenue

Official data has revealed a list of 32 states with no single dollar investment as the governors focus more on politics

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that thirty-two(32) states in the country failed to attract dollar investment from April to June(the second quarter of 2022).

NBS disclosed this in its capital importation report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

The report noted that in Q2, 2022 out of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, only five states which include Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, Ekiti, and Kogi witnessed an inflow of capital.

While in first quarter of 2022, six states which included Abuja, Anambra, Katsina, Lagos, Oyo, and Plateau recorded investment.

How much was attracted

According to NBS, a total of $1.54 billion came into the country from April to June.

It noted that Lagos ($1.05bn) is the highest followed by Abuja ($453.95m), Anambra ($24.71m), Kogi ($2m), and Ekiti ($500,000).

Source of investment

Punch reports that the United Kingdom ($781.05m) was the largest source of capital importation, followed by Singapore and the Republic of South Africa which brought in $138.58m and $122.26m respectively.

List of states without foreign investment since start of 2022

Abia

Adamawa

Akwa ibom

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Benue

Borno

Cross river

Delta

Ebonyi

Edo

Enugu

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

Kwara

Nasarawa

Niger

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Rivers

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

